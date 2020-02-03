Trump Campaign Mocks Iowa Democrat Caucus ‘Train Wreck’

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign ridiculed the delayed results of the Iowa Democrat presidential caucus on Monday, calling the process a “train wreck.”

“Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote in a statement sent to reporters.

Iowa state Democrats struggled to verify the results of the caucus results on Monday working with a new tallying system.

Parscale scoffed at Democrats for screwing up the caucuses while their candidates were calling for government control of health care.

“It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process,” Parscale wrote. “And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system?”

Republicans quickly concluded their caucus reporting system, publishing 100 percent of their caucus results publicly on a website.

“Tonight President Trump posted a record performance in the well-run GOP Iowa caucuses with a record turnout for an incumbent,” Parscale wrote.

He also commented on the “meltdown” on Twitter.