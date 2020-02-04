Watch—Rush Limbaugh in High Spirits at SOTU Address: ‘I Feel Great!’

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh sits in the First Lady's box ahead of the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh was in high spirits as he made his way to his seat at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

“I feel great!” Limbaugh told Fox News reporter Chad Pergram when asked how he was feeling. On Monday, the 69-year-old revealed on his syndicated program that he was diagnosed in January with advanced lung cancer.

When asked for his thoughts on President Trump’s plans to award him with the Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian award in the U.S. — Limbaugh replied, “I’m still in awe.”

Pergram then asked Limbaugh if he would like to hear anything particular from the president, to which he said: “Whatever he says is going to be fine.”

