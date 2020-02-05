Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Wednesday praised Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) after he announced his intention to convict President Donald Trump, likening his decision to an “act of patriotism.”

Romney on Wednesday announced his intention to convict the president in the Senate impeachment trial, asking his colleagues if Trump “committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor.”

“Yes, he did,” Romney told his colleagues.

His decision sparked a wave of intense backlash from members of the GOP, but he found a friend in Warren, who likened his decision — to refrain from supporting an acquittal — to an act of patriotism.

“‘Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.’ I agree, @MittRomney,” Warren wrote.

“Voting to convict this president is an act of patriotism,” she continued. “Thank you for yours.”

"Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine." I agree, @MittRomney. Voting to convict this president is an act of patriotism. Thank you for yours. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 5, 2020

Romney told his colleagues on Wednesday that Trump is “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

“What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault under electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values,” he declared, citing his oath before God to act as an impartial juror.

“I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am. I take an oath before God as enormously consequential,” he added:

U.S. Senate