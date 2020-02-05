Mitt Romney Will Vote to Impeach President Trump

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced Wednesday that he will break ranks with Senate Republicans by voting to convict President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” Romney said during his Senate floor speech.

The Utah Republican previewed his vote in a Tuesday interview, telling The Atlantic that it was the “most difficult decision I have ever had to make in my life.” Shortly after announcing his vote, Romney began a media blitz with Fox News Channel anchor Chris Wallace — the network’s toughest critics of President Donald Trump.

UP NEXT: @FoxNewsSunday anchor Chris Wallace sits down with Utah Senator @MittRomney to discuss his decision to vote to convict President Trump pic.twitter.com/yKtoruZJ4w — The Daily Briefing (@dailybriefing) February 5, 2020

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.