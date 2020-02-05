Watch Live: Senate Votes on Articles of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

The Senate will vote on Wednesday on the articles of impeachment and whether they will vote to convict President Donald Trump.

The Senate will vote on whether to convict President Trump of abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing Congress’ impeachment inquiry.

As senators concluded their final remarks before moving towards the vote on impeachment, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced that he plans to vote to convict Trump.

“The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did,” Romney said on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust. What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault under electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values,” Romney added.

