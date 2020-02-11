President Donald Trump did not have a serious primary challenger for 2020, but Republican voters came out in droves to support him in the Republican New Hampshire primary.

With 86 percent reporting, Trump earned 117,462 votes in the New Hampshire Republican primary, more than twice the 49,080 primary voters who voted for former President Barack Obama in the New Hampshire primary in 2012.

“Enthusiasm for Donald Trump is through the roof!” wrote Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Twitter.

“President Trump has surpassed the New Hampshire Primary vote total of every incumbent President running for re-election over the last four decades,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night as the New Hampshire Primary results came in.

Enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump is through the roof! With approximately, 70% of precincts reporting, President Trump has surpassed the New Hampshire Primary vote total of every incumbent President running for re-election over the last four decades. — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 12, 2020

Here is the record for previous presidents:

President Donald Trump in 2020: 110,717

President Barack Obama in 2012: 49,080

President George W. Bush in 2004: 52,962

President Bill Clinton in 1996: 76,797

Trump appeared pleased with the numbers.

“Wouldn’t a big story be that I got more New Hampshire Primary Votes than any incumbent president, in either party, in the history of that Great State?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Not an insignificant fact!”

He also thanked Parscale for turning out record support.

The Trump campaign issued a statement after primaries noting that they were prepared for any Democrat winning the primary race in 2020.

The statement read: