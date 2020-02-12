Tennessee Republicans Pushing Campus Carry for Self-Defense

Tennessee State Rep. Rush Bricken (R) and State Sen. Janice Bowling (R) are pushing legislation to broaden existing campus carry laws and allow students with carry permits to be armed for self-defense.

The state already has campus carry for faculty members, but Bricken and Bowling want a force multiplier of good guys with guns and they seek that by recognizing the self-defense rights of studeents.

The Tennessean reports the legislation being pushed would apply to concealed carry permit holders who are “registered students” at public universities and colleges.

WYMT reports campus carry would take effect July 1, 2020, if passed and signed into law.

Campus carry is currently the law of the land in 11 states. Those states are Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. It is important to remember campus carry laws vary by state. For instance, the Texas law applies to concealed carry permit holders in general while the Tennessee campus carry law currently applies only to faculty.

Bricken and Bowling are trying to ensure students’ rights to self-defense are recognized in Tennessee too.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.