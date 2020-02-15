Poll: Bernie Sanders Gaining on Joe Biden in South Carolina

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is gaining ground in South Carolina, where Joe Biden (D) has maintained a stronghold, according to an East Carolina University poll released this week.

The survey, taken February 12-13, 2020, among 703 likely Democrat voters, asked respondents, “If the Democratic primary election for president were being held today, for whom would you vote?”

While Biden continued to lead the field with 28 percent support, Sanders came in second place with 20 percent support. That represents a nine-point drop for the former vice president and a six-point gain for Sanders since the same poll released at the start of the month.

Tom Steyer (D) came in third with 14 percent support, followed by Pete Buttigieg (D), who garnered eight percent support. Both Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tied with seven percent support each. That reflects a five-point boost for Klobuchar and two-point loss for Warren, who recently slashed ad spending in the Palmetto State.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg came in seventh place with six percent support, despite his absence on the ballot.

The margin of error is +/-4.3 percent:

South Carolina Democratic Primary:

Biden 28% (-9 since 2/2)

Sanders 20% (+6)

Steyer 14% (-5)

Buttigieg 8% (+4)

Klobuchar 7% (+5)

Warren 7% (-2)

Bloomberg 6% (+5)

Gabbard 1% (-1) East Carolina University 2/12-13 https://t.co/EGuYUQHmvx — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 14, 2020

South Carolina’s primary will take place Saturday, February 29, 2020.