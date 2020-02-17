Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Checkered in Christian Dior, Azzedine Alaïa for Daytona 500
First Lady Melania Trump chose a checkered look, a nod to NASCAR’s iconic checkered flags, while attending this year’s Daytona 500 alongside President Trump this weekend.
Melania Trump was girlishly black and white in a two-tone ensemble featuring a plunging v-neck flared skirt tea-length dress by Christian Dior with little white frilly bows checked across. Mrs. Trump cinched her waist with a white scalloped leather corset belt by Azzedine Alaïa.
The belt retails for $1,370 at Bergdorf Goodman. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump wore the same belt in a beige leather shade when she visited the Great Wall of China in 2017.
Mrs. Trump paired the Dior dress and Alaïa belt with sporty Saint Laurent black sunglasses and stark white patent leather Christian Louboutin stilettoes — heels you could see from a mile away.
