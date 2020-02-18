A man wearing a “Black Guns Matter” shirt was allegedly attacked by another man during a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday.

Newsweek reports that the fight occurred during Sanders’ speech to rally attendees. CBS4 reported that the two men “pushed through a metal barrier fence toward the back near the media risers as they grappled with each other and one man knocked the other down onto the ground after lifting him up.” The men “landed on the ground partially under the stage Sanders was in the middle of delivering his speech from.”

Twitter user @KHiveQueenB posted video allegedly showing the buildup to the fight.

LANGUAGE WARNING

Here is video of the lead up to the brawl at the Bernie Sanders event. White dude calls a Black guy's shirt racist, and that's all she wrote… pic.twitter.com/1O62ewF7CM — ⚖️Bernie Sanders Will Never Be President ⚖️ (@KHiveQueenB) February 18, 2020

