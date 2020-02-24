Joe Biden: ‘Who in God’s Name Needs 100 Rounds in a Clip?’

During a Monday night speech in South Carolina, Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden said, “Who in God’s name needs 100 rounds in a clip?”

He said this after suggesting there is “mass murder” in America every day.

Biden said, “There is a mass murder occurring every day in major cities in America, only we don’t talk about it. It’s usually minorities.”

He then talked about the passage of the 1994 “assault weapons” ban and said, “Who is God’s name needs 100 rounds in a clip for the gun you have?”

He added, “We protect international geese more than we do people. You can only have three shotgun shells [to hunt geese], but you can [get] all you want in terms of guns, ammunition.”

Later in the speech. Biden talked about suing gun manufacturers, going so far as to call them out and say, “I’m going to take you down.”

