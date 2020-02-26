Mike Bloomberg Skips Al Sharpton Breakfast in South Carolina

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg skipped an Al Sharpton event in South Carolina on Wednesday.

The former New York City mayor participated in the Democrat presidential debate on Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina, but did not join his fellow Democrat candidates at the Ministers’ Breakfast hosted by Sharpton and his National Action Network.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Tom Steyer attended the breakfast and were scheduled to give remarks.

A Bloomberg campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

Bloomberg participated in a sit-down interview with Sharpton on his Sunday Politics Nation with Al Sharpton show on MSNBC.

Bloomberg told Sharpton that he made a mistake for allowing stop-and-frisk to get “out of control” in New York City and apologized.

“I can’t go rewrite history, but I can continue the fight to get guns off the streets, get better education for people, have economic opportunity,” he said.

Rev. Al & NAN To Host Ministers’ Breakfast Following SC Democratic Debate featuring Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Congressman James Clyburn. Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist

7396 Rivers Ave

Charleston, SC 29406#NAN pic.twitter.com/NbOZWsPYuA — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 26, 2020

On MSNBC on Wednesday, Sharpton did not criticize Bloomberg for skipping the breakfast but shared some light criticism about his performance.

“I think he will continue, though his performance is certainly not inspiring to say the least,” he said on Morning Joe.

Bloomberg has repeatedly donated to Sharpton’s non-profit organization, including a $110,000 grant when he announced his decision to run for a third term as mayor.