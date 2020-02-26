Ralph Abraham Announces Retirement from Congress

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) announced on Wednesday that he will retire from Congress after completing his third term in office.

Abraham said that he decided to retire after he and President Donald Trump have worked to improve the nation’s economy and national defense. The Louisiana congressman noted that he made the decision six years ago to only serve three terms in Congress so that he could be a model for the “citizen congressman.”

Today, I am officially announcing my retirement from Congress following the completion of my current third term. I am forever grateful to the people of Louisiana for entrusting me with their representation in the US House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/qbsx3yJrTx — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) February 26, 2020

Abraham said in a statement Wednesday:

Today, six years later, our national economy is strong and uneployment is the lowest it’s been in decades. Our military is stronger now than it’s been in decades, and consumer confidence is on the rise. As I look back over these three terms in Congress, despite signifiacnt partisan opposition, I’ve been proud to work for you in heling to “turn-the-ship-around.” This past January, as I traveled on Air Force One to the National Championship game with President Trump, I was humbled when he asked that I consider staying in Congress for another term. I thanked him for his leadership and encouragement, and was honest in my reply. The decision to serve only three terms as a Member of the House is one that I made six years ago, but I very much look forward to supporting the President’s agenda for the remainder of my tenure in Congress and in other capacities moving forward,” Abraham said, noting that Trump personally asked him last month to seek another term.

Abraham lost to Louisiana businessman Eddie Rispone for the GOP nomination for the Louisiana governor’s race to unseat Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“In the meantime, I look forward to serving you through the remainder of my term and am forever grateful to the people of Louisiana for entrusting me with their representative in the United States House of Representatives,” Abraham concluded.