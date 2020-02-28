Trump Renominates John Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence

President Donald Trump on Friday renominated Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), a prominent member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, to serve as the next director of national intelligence.

“I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI),” the president announced on Twitter. “Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent!”

Ratcliffe’s nomination was met with praise by Republicans, including Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), one of the president’s staunchest defenders against impeachment. “Congratulations to my good friend and massively talented colleague @RepRatcliffe on his nomination to be the next Director of National Intelligence. He’s a top notch pick who is serious, motivated & prepared to do an exceptional job on Day 1!” Zeldin tweeted of the announcement.

The president initially tapped Ratcliffe to replace then-current DNI Dan Coats in July, but the Texas Republican withdrew his nomination following reports alleging that he overstated his credentials and resumé as a prosecutor, while Democrats accused him of being unqualified and too partisan to serve in the post. At the time, President Trump blamed the corporate press for Rattcliffe’s decision, saying that the lawmaker had been “treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media.”

Friday’s development comes after President Trump appointed U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, to temporarily serve as acting DNI.