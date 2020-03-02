Baltimore Becoming More Dangerous, 50 Homicides Already for 2020

The City of Baltimore has experienced an outbreak of violence resulting in 50 murders in just the first two months of 2020.

The city had already suffered 52 murders as of March 2, the Baltimore Sun reported. The rate has made Baltimore the most dangerous city in America in violence per capita, according to the FBI.

“The city ended 2019 with 348 homicides, its fifth year in a row with more than 300 slayings and the second-deadliest year on record.,” Fox News wrote on Monday.

Activist Tyree Moorehead decried the violence and said that the city is in an appalling condition.

“This city was never like this, even when it was at its worst,” Moorehead told FOX45. “That’s scary because there’s people whose family members haven’t been shot yet that have a bullet with their name on it and don’t even know it.”

Another activist, the Rev. Alvin Hathaway, also said he is shocked that more residents of the city are not surprised over the rising tide of violence. Hathaway says too many people think “like this is average, like nothing is different,” but it is not, he says.

“You have a whole host of people who are feeling like they’re afraid,” Hathaway told FOX45. “This is red flag time. We’ve got to call all hands on deck and pull the city together.”

The city has been trying to alter policing policies even to the extent of allowing more federal law enforcement agents onto the city as part of a larger task force that started late last year.

“Taskforce members, including agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, work from a shared location to increase coordination. The task force to which the wounded officers belong also includes Secret Service agents,” Fox added.

So far, nothing has stemmed the violence which has been steadily building since 2015.

