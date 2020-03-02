Mike Bloomberg Feels ‘Sorry’ for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: ‘I’m in It to Win It!’

MANASSAS, Virginia — Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg vowed at a small voter canvassing event on Monday that he will continue his presidential campaign, despite the Democrat establishment circling the wagons around former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’ve won three elections so far. I don’t plan to start losing now,” Bloomberg said at the Virginia event.

Bloomberg said he spoke to both Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar after they announced their decision to drop out of the race, indicating they will endorse Biden for president.

“I wished them all the best,” he said. “I thought both of them behaved themselves. It’s a nice way to phrase it, but they represented their country and their states very well.”

Bloomberg said he would keep running, despite the presidential field shrinking.

“I felt sorry for them, but I’m in it to win it, and we’re going to go out, and we’re going to get ’em,” Bloomberg said.

Approximately 50 volunteers and campaign staff attended the small voter canvassing event, where they served pizza to the volunteers.

“If they say, ‘Why vote for Bloomberg?’ two reasons. One: he can do the job, and two: he can beat Trump. And the best days for this country are coming up.”

Bloomberg is struggling in the polls after two difficult debate performances and the Democrat establishment now rushing to endorse Biden ahead of Super Tuesday.

Fourteen states vote in their primaries on Tuesday, where Bloomberg will appear on the ballot for the first time.