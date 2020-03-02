Just Pizza and Wing Co. in Amherst, New York, is working with the Niagara SPCA to find homes for shelter dogs.

Customers are “absolutely loving” the initiative that has added flyers for homeless dogs to deliveries from the Just Pizza and Wing Co., according to owner Mary Alloy. But while her business is serving as the face of the new initiative, she credits Niagara SPCA Event Coordinator Kimberly LaRussa with the idea.

“Kimberly texted me one night and was like, ‘Hey, what would you think about putting pictures of the dogs on pizza boxes?’ and I just couldn’t wait,” Alloy said. “We are all animal lovers here, so I got permission from the franchise to do it and immediately got to work.”

The push began on Friday, but it is already drawing a positive response. By Saturday morning, a 6-month-old puppy named Larry had already found a home. “We’ve had a tremendous amount of interest and support from the community and beyond since the story went viral on Friday,” LaRussa told CNN. “Many people want to order a pizza just to get the shelter dog photo, other pizzerias have offered to put flyers on their pizza boxes, and so many people are tagging their friends and family.”

Alloy said the promotion has been good for business, too. While they typically deliver anywhere from 600 to 800 orders a week, the promotion topped 500 orders by Sunday morning. And just in case customers need even more motivation to rescue a puppy in need, Just Pizza and Wing Co. is offering $50 gift certificates for adopters.

LaRussa praised Alloy’s generosity and caring heart. “I sent her a flyer for her approval for the boxes and she said she broke down in tears,” LaRussa said. “That’s just the kind of person she is. We are so grateful to Mary and Just Pizza.” But rather than self-glorification, the small business owner’s motivations are simple:

“I try to do whatever I can for other organizations who need help,” Alloy said. “We have donation boxes all over the store. Anything I can do to the help the community, I’m going to do it.”