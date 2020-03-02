Calls for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to drop out of the Democrat Primary race and endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are mounting as Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) suspend their respective campaigns and move to endorse Joe Biden (D), the Democrat establishment’s original choice, as the party’s nominee.

Biden’s campaign benefited almost immediately from Buttigieg’s decision to drop out of the race, raising $1 million in the hours following the former South Bend mayor’s announcement on Sunday. Buttigieg is also expected to endorse Biden, and he is not the only one. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is expected to suspend her campaign on Monday evening and throw her weight behind the former vice president during his rally in Dallas, Texas.

The consolidation of support is concerning backers of Sanders, as the socialist, to the dismay of uneasy Democrat establishment figures, has remained the party’s frontrunner. Now that the party’s “moderates” seem to be coalescing around Biden, many progressives believe Warren needs to drop out to beef up Sanders’ support and negate Biden’s boost.

The Biden endorsements are pouring in, party luminaries are pressuring Bloomberg to drop out and Sanders supporters have made #WarrenEndorseBernie a trending hashtag. The ~winnowing~ race is on. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 2, 2020

Warren supporters, I’m asking you to please come over & support Bernie. The centrists have come together & united under a candidate. It’s time we do the same. We share the same hopes & dreams for the working class. Together we will transform this country.

“PLEASE, drop out and endorse Bernie, you’re killing chances of a progressive win,” a self-described organizer begged.

Please for the love of god #WarrenEndorseBernie. I used to be a Warren supporter, and I am desperate for access to healthcare. Our lives are on the line and if you care about helping people and supporting the progressive movement, do the right thing.

“I don’t see how progressives will ever forgive @ewarren if she doesn’t drop out today,” one mused. “The stakes are just too high. #WarrenEndorseBernie.”

Hey, @ewarren… Want to know the best thing you can do for #ThePeople at this point?? Endorse Bernie then return to the Senate–where we really need you–with your head high to help Bernie advance the platform!! Don't be the reason Trump wins…#WarrenEndorseBernie!! https://t.co/7umCyjsYny — #Siebe2020 for US House (@SiebeforORD1) March 2, 2020

Hard to overstate how much Sanders would benefit from a Warren endorsement right now — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 2, 2020

Liz Warren: this is your one shot. If you do this, you will have reclaimed your place in our movement and in progressive politics. Don't mess it up. #WarrenEndorseBernie — Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) March 2, 2020

If she doesn't drop out today, it's clear Warren really does "have a plan." A plan to actively assist Biden and the DNC in their efforts to stop Bernie and the agenda she claims to care about. If she actually cares about these issues, she'll drop out today.#WarrenEndorseBernie — Justin (@JustinAHorwitz) March 2, 2020

The centrists are rallying around Biden, and Warren has no path forward. Students need loan forgiveness. The country needs Medicare for All. The planet needs a Green New Deal. These are the stakes. It's about the policies, not the person. We need to unify.#WarrenEndorseBernie https://t.co/WY0jPrNvyZ — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) March 2, 2020

Warren next? #DropOutWarren for the sake of the progressive movement. Let’s win this together! #NotMeUs — Students For Bernie (@Students_Bernie) March 2, 2020

Nevertheless, Warren has not displayed any signs of dropping out of the race. Her strategy is based on longevity, or “outlasting several of her less well-financed rivals and trying to collect their supporters when they drop out,” as Politico reported.

Warren’s campaign manager, Roger Lau, provided a glimpse into the campaign’s gameplan in a memo published on Sunday.

“We expect Elizabeth to have a strong delegate performance on Super Tuesday, and see the race narrowing considerably once all the votes are counted,” Lau wrote, citing internal projections which, Lau says “continue to show Elizabeth winning delegates in nearly every state in play on Super Tuesday, and in a strong position to earn a sizable delegate haul coming out of the night.”

“But as the dust settles after March 3, the reality of this race will be clear: no candidate will likely have a path to the majority of delegates needed to win an outright claim to the Democratic nomination,” he continued, previewing the campaign’s intention to stay in the race until the convention:

After Wisconsin nearly one-third of the pledged delegates will still be waiting to be elected, and there will be a three-week gap between electing delegates for the first time since voting began. In the road to the nomination, the Wisconsin primary is halftime, and the convention in Milwaukee is the final play.

“Our grassroots campaign is built to compete in every state and territory and ultimately prevail at the national convention in Milwaukee,” Lau added.