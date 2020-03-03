Intrusion Suspect Allegedly Confronts Homeowner, Gets Shot Dead

A home intrusion suspect in Milton, Georgia, died after allegedly confronting a homeowner and being shot dead.

The Patch reports the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. The suspect, 23-year-old Corey Patton II, allegedly “broke into the home through a locked front door and confronted the homeowner.”

Fox 5 reports that the homeowner armed himself with a handgun, and 11 Alive reports that he then “shot [Patton] multiple times.” Patton survived long enough to be treated on scene and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

