Marianne Williamson (D) blasted coverage of Joe Biden’s (D) Super Tuesday success, stating plainly that his rise should not be considered a “resurrection” but the result of a “coup.”

“Jake Tapper referred to the ‘resurrection’ of Joe Biden’s campaign,” the former presidential candidate and self-help guru said in a now-deleted Tweet on Tuesday night.

“This was not a resurrection; it was a coup. Russiagate was not a coup. Mueller was not a coup. Impeachment was not a coup. What happened yesterday was a coup,” she continued. “And we will push it back”:

Jake Tapper referred to the “resurrection” of Joe Biden’s campaign. This was not a resurrection; it was a coup. Russiagate was not a coup. Mueller was not a coup. Impeachment was not a coup. What happened yesterday was a coup. And we will push it back. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 4, 2020

Biden, who had no victories until Saturday’s primary in South Carolina, saw a flood of support in the days leading up to Super Tuesday. A handful of former candidates came out in support of the former vice president on Monday, including Pete Buttigieg (D), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Beto O’Rourke (D).

Many on social media expressed shock over his performance, particularly in states he failed to target. It also caused angst among Democrats on the far left, who blamed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for splitting the support of progressives while establishment Democrats coalesced around the former vice president.

Biden secured a number of states on Tuesday, including Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia. As of midnight, Sanders had secured Vermont, Utah, Colorado, and California.