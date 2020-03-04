Reality star and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian West will meet with Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an exclusive report from USA Today.

The president is expected to discuss his ongoing efforts on criminal justice reform with West.

West has visited the White House on multiple occasions to discuss the issue.

The pair will meet with three women whose prison sentences Trump commuted in February — Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz, and Judith Negron.

Alice Johnson, the woman whose case first inspired West to push for criminal justice reform, will also attend the meeting.

Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence in June 2018 after West brought her case to the White House.

Johnson spoke at CPAC on Saturday, thanking the president for freeing her and the three additional prisoners.

“Once again, the commitment that he made for second chances and as he’s made criminal justice reform a very important part of his administration, last week was only an example of promises made, promises kept,” Johnson said.