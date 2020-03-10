Hunter Biden to Skip Court Appearance, Cites Coronavirus, Pregnant Wife

Hunter Biden will no longer travel to Arkansas this week for a scheduled deposition in his paternity case, as he claims he has concern over coronavirus-related travel restrictions and his pregnant wife.

Last Thursday, Biden was ordered to appear in court, but his lawyers told the judge that he would be unable to attend.

“Defendant requests continuance of the hearing as he is unavailable to attend due to his wife’s due date in 2 and a half weeks or less and risks involved with travel,” the court filing stated.

The court filing went on to note concern over the coronavirus:

It is unsafe for the Defendant to travel, as travel restrictions have been implemented both domestically and internationally, particularly on airlines, due to the Coronavirus. Setting aside personal endangerment, Defendant reasonably believes that such travel unnecessarily exposes his wife and unborn child to this virus. California, in particular, has been the site of numerous reported cases of exposure.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, a 28-year-old former stripper, sued Biden last May, alleging that he is the father of her 16-month-old baby — a fact since confirmed by DNA testing — and asked that he pay child support and cover her mounting legal expenses. Biden agreed to make monthly child support payments to Roberts in January

As Hunter Biden is set to skip his court appearance this week, his father, 77-year-old Joe Biden, remains on the campaign trail amid the coronavirus outbreak ahead of Super Tuesday 2.0.