Donald Trump Says He Will Get Tested for Coronavirus at Some Point

President Donald Trump suggested that he would get tested for the coronavirus at some point, even though he repeatedly said there was no reason to do so as long as he was not showing symptoms.

When a reporter asked Donald Trump if he would get tested for the virus after getting photographed next to someone who later tested positive to the virus, he replied, “Most likely, yeah, not for that reason, but because I think I will do that anyway.”

When asked when he would get tested, he said that it would happen soon.

“Fairly soon, we’re working on that. We’re working out a schedule,” Trump said.

The president also received scrutiny after he spent time with CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp, who self-quarantined after having contact with a CPAC attendee who was later found to have the virus.

In the past, Trump has repeatedly said he felt no reason to get tested for the virus as long as he was not showing symptoms.

He advised Americans to do the same.

“I think they have to listen to their doctors, and I think they shouldn’t be jumping to get the test until it’s necessary,” he said.