Vice President Mike Pence announced a coronavirus testing update on Sunday, noting that one out of ten Americans who were tested actually had the virus.

“Testing is more and more available each day,” Mike Pence said.

He said that over 254,000 Americans were tested and received results, with slightly more than 30,000 testing positive for the virus.

“It’s working out to be about one in ten Americans who have been tested who thought they had coronavirus, actually had it. Nine out of ten did not,” Pence said.

The vice president said that any backlog of coronavirus tests will be finished at the end of the week, according to figures from commercial labs.

He asked all labs to prioritize coronavirus tests for in-patient Americans.

“We want people that have been checked into a hospital, that is being treated for what they suspect to be coronavirus, to receive those tests more quickly,” he said.

Pence also said that the FDA had just approved a coronavirus test that will get results in 45 minutes and will be available at the end of the month.