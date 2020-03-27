Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, joined The Trevor Carey Show recently, where he discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) efforts to include non-essential measures into a bill to assist Americans during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

One of the measures Pelosi and her party attempted to include in the bill was retirement plans for community newspaper employees. Nunes said:

If you don’t think that 90 percent of the media, including many of the local media, if you don’t think they’re working for the Democrats, you are fooling yourself. Why would they put that in there? They put that in there because they want these retirement plans, they want to socialize the news media.

Nunes said the Democrats’ efforts are a way to “promote their party to stay in power,” which he said is “not surprising.”

“I really think it was a misstep,” Nunes continued. “What they don’t understand now is that we’re approaching now half of America that when they see stuff in the fake news, they actually believe the opposite. They don’t realize that they’re having that effect.”

Nunes added:

What was maybe 25 percent of people three years ago, or before Trump was elected, just disregarded what the media said. I bet we’re approaching 50 percent of Americans: if the mainstream news media says something, they just think it’s not true and must be the opposite.

“It’s starting to backfire on them, not nearly fast enough,” Nunes concluded. “They’re causing panic, they’re really hurting the economy, meaning the press and their Democratic allies.

The Trevor Carey Show, which broadcasts on FM station 96.7 in Fresno/San Joaquin Valley from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific, is available any time nationwide via iHeartRADIO.