Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: ‘Lock Arms’ to Fight Coronavirus

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) used an unfortunate metaphor Friday when she figuratively urged Michiganders to “lock arms” to fight the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

In video shot outside the governor’s house and posted to social media, Whitmer said her team is working “24/7” to combat the illness’s spread.

It’s time for everyone to lock arms and fight #COVID19 together. pic.twitter.com/h5WSyppD3n — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

“I know there are wonderful people in the federal government, from the White House down, working 24/7, as well,” she said in the selfie video.

That compliment stands in contrast to her frequent criticism of President Trump and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Without evidence, Whitmer alleged on Friday that the Trump administration told her state it was on its own:

We need assistance. When the federal government told us that we needed to go it ourself, we started procuring every item we get our hands-on. But what I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts are now being told not to send stuff here to Michigan. It’s really concerning.

In response, Trump dubbed the Democrat as “Half Whitmer,” one of his signature diminutive nicknames.

In her selfie video, Whitmer concluded by saying the state is “worried about making it through this weekend, and that’s why it’s on all of us to lock arms and to meet this challenge.”

Earlier this week, an executive order from Whitmer shut down all “non-essential” businesses and services across the state and required residents to stay home:

Businesses and operations maintaining in-person activities must adopt social distancing practices and other mitigation measures to protect workers and patrons. Those practices and measures include, but are not limited to: …

6. Any other social distancing practices and mitigation measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC recommends people stay six feet apart as an appropriate social distance.

Michigan talk radio host Steve Gruber told Breitbart News on Friday he believes Whitmer is angling to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee.

