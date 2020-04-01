President Donald Trump said Wednesday at the White House that he would welcome a phone call from former Vice President Joe Biden about fighting the coronavirus.

Trump was asked by a reporter at the White House press briefing room whether he would speak with Biden.

“Absolutely,” Trump replied. “I’d love to speak with him too … I always found him to be a nice guy, I don’t know him very well frankly, but I think he’s probably a nice guy.

The president indicated, however, that the Vice President should call him, not the other way around.

“If he’d like to call, I’d absolutely take his call,” Trump said. “You can tell him.”

Biden’s campaign told Fox News reporter Brooke Singman that the former Vice President was willing to speak with him about defeating the coronavirus.

“Did he write the statement or did some PR person write it?” Trump asked reporters in the briefing room, regarding the Biden outreach.

On Tuesday night, Biden said that Trump should call former President Barack Obama to ask him about how to handle pandemics.

But Trump previously indicated that he would not be calling Obama or Bush about the coronavirus

“I don’t want to disturb them, bother them. I don’t think that I’m going to learn much,” Trump said last week, adding, “There’s probably a natural inclination not to call.”