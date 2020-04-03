Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to Twitter on Thursday to express regret over not “totally liquidating” her retirement fund to invest in a sex doll manufacturing company.

Am I the only one who regrets not totally liquidating my 401K and investing the whole thing into the business that manufactures Real Dolls? — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) April 2, 2020

According to the Real Dolls website, “Since 1996, we have been using Hollywood special effects technology to produce the most realistic love doll in the world.”

Companies are trying to cash in on the rash of stay-at-home orders that have been issued around the country.

“Are you stuck inside with nothing to do for the Corona virus [sic] quarantine? We’re giving away free sex dolls to ease your ‘social distancing,’” the website for Silicon Wives read, according to the New York Post.

Nessel became Michigan’s first openly gay attorney general in 2018, Gay Star News reported.

