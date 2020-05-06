Frank Capraro and Desmond McDay dumped almost one million dollars on a Merced County road while trying to evade police on Friday, according to authorities.

Capraro and McDay, both Medford residents, were arrested on Friday evening, according to a report by the Merced Sun-Star. The chase began around 6:30 p.m. when a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop a three-car convoy of black SUVs traveling along Interstate 5, south of Los Banos in Merced County.

The vehicles allegedly tried to stage an escape, using the rearmost to block lanes in order for the first two to get away. Unfortunately for them, the patrol car quickly evaded the vehicle and continued to pursue the other two. At one point, the lead vehicle stopped, reportedly dumped two cardboard boxes, and then pushed on for a little way before being apprehended.

Within those boxes? $915,000 in cash, apparently — according to a K-9 unit on the scene — smelling of drugs. Officers also discovered walkie-talkies allegedly used to communicate between the vehicles. The suspects are believed to have been driving to California to buy marijuana.

The occupants of the “blocking” vehicle remain at large, but all other suspects have been taken into custody. Felony charges are pending. At the time of this writing, it is unclear whether they have retained legal representation.