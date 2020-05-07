House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference on Thursday and was introduced to new technology that had an audio malfunction as soon as she began using it to communicate with a reporter.

“We have a new system here,” Pelosi said. “This is new to me because I only heard about it last night. I don’t know where it came from, but I’ll find out.”

“Jennifer Haberkorn of the Los Angeles Times,” Pelosi said as she introduced the reporter before awkwardly freezing up to note there was no audio. “Hi, Jennifer. Oh, there you are. Here we are.”

“Okay, so whoever invented this, the sound is not working,” Pelosi said with a smirk on her face as she panned across the room for assistance. “I learned to be very good at reading lips on the floor of the House, but I don’t know if everyone else can so we will wait for the sound.”

The press conference resumed shortly thereafter.