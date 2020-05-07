Appearing Thursday on Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show, President Donald Trump’s former attorney, John Dowd, said former special counsel Robert Mueller “badly misled” the White House during the Russia investigation and ridiculed House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as a “liar” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

A partial transcript is as follows:

BRIAN KILMEADE: You feel like you were misled on where this probe was going, what do you think now that the scope memos are out there?

JOHN DOWD: It’s interesting. In the last few days, I’ve been going back through my files and we were badly misled by Mueller and his senior people, particularly in the meetings that we had. It’s really awful. I had forgotten, but I found communications to Bob, where we called this thing early on as a total fraud and corrupt by the dossier and Democrats and I asked him to look into it and he never responded. There’s no question that it’s a fraud. What I’m afraid of is, I think the whole report is just nonsense and it’s staggering that the so-called ‘Dream Team’ would put on such a fraud. Durham has really got a load on his hands tracking all this down. It’s stunning.

KILMEADE: The scope memo shows that Rod Rosenstein did not hesitate to explicitalty authorize a deep dive, a criminal probe into the Trump team that extended well beyond the Russia interference effort. A third scope memo was also drafted. Meanwhile, I just played what Adam Schiff said. He said he’s seen direct evidence of collusion. He’s said it many times.

DOWD: Schiff doesn’t release these interviews, because they are going to make him a liar. They are going to expose him and he’s going to be run out of town. That’s what these interviews do. We all know he’s lying. He lied for months in the impeachment inquiry. He’s essentially Nancy’s liar.