President Donald Trump on Tuesday sided with entrepreneur Elon Musk in his fight with California authorities to reopen his Tesla factory amid the coronavirus crisis.

“California should let Tesla and Elon Musk open the plant, NOW,” Trump wrote. “It can be done Fast & Safely!”

On Monday, Musk announced that he would restart production despite local authorities forbidding it.

“Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules,” he wrote on Twitter. “I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

Tesla also sued local authorities in Alameda County as Musk continues to escalate his fight to reopen the factory.

Alameda County officials said in a statement that they would continue to work with Tesla but added that “we hope that Tesla will likewise comply without further enforcement measures.”