Poll: Trump and Biden Statistically Tied in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is shaping up to be tight race as Joe Biden (D) and President Trump are statistically tied, a Marquette Law School Poll released on Tuesday showed.

The survey, taken May 3-7, among 811 registered Wisconsin voters, asked respondents, “If the election for president were being held today and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?”

Forty-six percent chose Biden, and 43 percent chose President Trump, bringing Biden’s lead within the survey’s +/- 4 percent margin of error, indicating a statistical tie.

Four percent of registered voters said “neither,” four percent said they “don’t know,” and two percent refused to answer.

Voters 60 and older tend to favor Biden, 55 percent to Trump’s 37 percent. The same can be said for younger voters, those 18-29, who prefer Biden to Trump 51 percent to 41 percent.

Trump manages to edge out Biden in support among voters 30 to 44 years old, 49 percent to Biden’s 37 percent. The two are closer among those 45 to 59, with 48 percent choosing Trump and 41 percent choosing Biden.

Additionally, 47 percent of Wisconsin voters polled said they either strongly or somewhat approve of the way President Trump is handling his presidency, while 49 percent say they either strongly or somewhat disapprove. Despite that, 54 percent indicated they approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, with 40 percent disapproving.

President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin by less than one percentage point in 2016.

A CNN poll released Wednesday showed Biden edging out Trump nationally 51 to 46 percent, but it also indicated a Trump advantage in key battleground states, 52 to 45 percent.

Those states included Wisconsin, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.