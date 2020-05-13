Security Guard Shot While Stopping Gunman: ‘My Priority Is Not Running’

The security guard who was shot in Syracuse, New York, on Sunday while stopping an alleged gunman says, “My priority is not running.”

WSTM/CNN reports the guard, 29-year-old Jahtheel Selmon, had just begun his shift at Syracuse’s Regional Transportation Center when 51-year-old Andrew Booker alleged grew frustrated over delays on a bus trip.

Baker allegedly grew more and more agitated and pulled a handgun and begin shooting “when another bus unloaded at the hub.”

A father and his sons ran to Selmon for help and Selmon guided them to a safe room. He turned from the safe room, once the father and sons were inside, only to realize he was face-to-face with Baker.

Baker allegedly fired two shots at that point, one of which struck Selmon in the abdomen.

Baker’s gun then jammed and Selmon was able to put distance between them and pull his own concealed carry handgun to confront Baker.

The attack was over and police soon arrived and apprehended Baker.

Selmon said, “As soon as I hear gunshots, my priority is not running. My priority is grabbing whoever I can grab. If I had a kid, I would want somebody to save my kid like that, too.”

Fox Carolina reports Wareham District Court saying “Booker still hasn’t been arraigned for that arrest due to the COVID-19, an alarming example of how the pandemic has impacted the way justice is served.”

