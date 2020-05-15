‘Operation Haircut’ to Be Held on Michigan Capitol Lawn to Protest Whitmer ‘Nonessential’ Decree

Barbers and haircutters will be protesting on the capitol lawn in Michigan on Wednesday, saying they want to go back to work safely.

“Operation Haircut” will take place from noon to 3:00 p.m., organizers said.

“Michigan’s small business owners are patriotic and law abiding citizens, but enough is enough. Our Governor’s actions show every day that this is no longer about the China virus. Her actions show this is now about a progressive radical agenda,” Marian Sheridan, a cofounder of the Michigan Conservative Coalition, said in a news release.

“Dope shops are open, abortion mills churn on, but barber shops are, somehow, unsafe. Show us that ‘science’ Governor!”

The protest comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel have targeted 77-year-old Owosso barber Karl Manke, who reopened his shop after being denied unemployment.

Whitmer declared barbers, salons, and hair services “nonessential” in her orders and barred them from reopening.

Manke was stripped of his operating license without a hearing after Nessel failed to obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

“We want him to discontinue his conduct, which we think is aiding and abetting the spread of the virus,” Nessel claimed in an interview.

“Mr. Manke,” she sighed, “He’s not a hero, he’s not a patriot. A patriot is a person that fights all enemies, foreign and domestic, and does everything possible to protect his fellow countrymen and countrywomen.”

“To me, Mr. Manke is doing just the opposite of that and he’s being selfish in his behavior,” the attorney general declared.

“Citizens are tired of being treated like babies,” Meshawn Maddock, chair of the 11th District Republican Committee, said in the MCC release.

“As adults, we know what needs to be done to stay safe. Any citizen has the right to participate, or not participate, in Operation Haircut. Lansing elites love to tell everyone else how to live. That is not freedom. Citizens are fed up. Join us in Lansing on May 20. Get a free haircut and then let’s get Michigan back to work, before it is too late.”

Organizers said volunteer haircutters will have chairs and safe equipment to provide “basic” haircuts, and are encouraging protesters to “comply with social distancing and other safe practices, such as face coverings.”

Breitbart News is scheduled to report live from the event.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.