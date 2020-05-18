Donald Trump Backs Australian Demands for a Chinese Coronavirus Probe

President Donald Trump signaled support on Monday for Australia’s push for a probe into the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“We are with them!” Trump wrote, noting that India, Japan, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Russia were among the nations supporting the probe of the World Health Organization’s failure to respond properly to the pandemic.

Australia’s demand for an investigation into the origin and the spread of the virus now has the backing of 62 nations.

China has threatened Australia with trade penalties if they continue to defy the Chinese communist government.

But Australia has not backed down.

“Now, it would seem entirely reasonable and sensible that the world would want to have an independent assessment of how this all occurred, so we can learn the lessons and prevent it from happening again,” Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in April.