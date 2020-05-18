Donald Trump: Taliban Makes a Fortune off of United States in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized a Wall Street Journal editorial warning him against acting impulsively in Afghanistan.

“Could somebody please explain to them that we have been there for 19 years, and while soldier counts are way down now, hardly impulsive,” he wrote on Twitter.

The president said the Taliban was “mixed” about whether or not they wanted the United States to leave the country.

“They make a fortune $$$ by having us stay, and except at the beginning, we never really fought to win,” Trump wrote.

United States officials have reported hundreds of millions of American dollars have funded agricultural projects in Afghanistan, which inadvertently support poppy crops for opium.

The president repeated his assessment of the Afghanistan conflict as another attempt to police the world, without trying to win.

“We are more of a police force than the mighty military that we are, especially now as rebuilt,” he wrote. “No, I am not acting impulsively!”