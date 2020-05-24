President Donald Trump on Sunday reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden’s assertion to black Americans they were not black if they voted for Trump.

“I HOPE ALL AFRICAN AMERICANS WILL READ AND STUDY THIS. 100% CORRECT. SLEEPY JOE WILL NEVER GET YOU THERE. HE NEVER HAS IN THE PAST. I WILL & HAVE!!!” Trump wrote in all-caps on Twitter.

The president reacted to a message on Twitter from Ken Farnaso, a Deputy Press Secretary on his campaign.

“Under President Trump’s Administration: criminal justice reform, historic HBCU funding, Opportunity Zones, lowest black unemployment rate in American history,” Farnaso wrote. “Under Joe? Mass incarceration, the crime bill, war on drugs.”

The president also shared a message from former NFL player Herschel Walker who reacted to Biden’s statement.

“Wow. I just watched former Vice President Joe Biden… Does he not understand that black and brown-skinned people can think for themselves. You don’t determine who we vote for,” he wrote.

The president also shared a video of Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson and other black Trump supporters reacting to Biden’s astonishing statement.

