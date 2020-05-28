Donald Trump Marks 100,000 Lives Lost During Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump responded Thursday to the news the coronavirus had claimed 100,000 American lives.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The 100,000 lives lost milestone that occurred on Wednesday afternoon prompted an instant reaction from Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden who recorded a video response from his basement and posted it on social media.

There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they're forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments. 100,000 lives have now been lost to this virus. To those hurting, I'm so sorry for your loss. The nation grieves with you. pic.twitter.com/SBBRKV4mPZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

Trump expressed sympathy hours after corporate media repeatedly criticized the president, accusing him of failing the responsibility to be a “mourner-in-chief” in tough times for the country.

“To all of the families and friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy and love for everything that these great people stood for and represent,” Trump wrote. “God be with you!”