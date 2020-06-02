Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue on Tuesday.

7:40 PM: NYC:

All "for hire vehicles" in New York City- including Uber, and Lyft – will be shut down from 8p to 12:30am on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning at the request of the city, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 2, 2020

7:35 PM: D.C.

This is what @MarthaRaddatz saw tonight at the Lincoln Memorial this evening pic.twitter.com/PSRtE6Ura6 — luis martinez (@LMartinezABC) June 2, 2020

Protester rips down street sign in front of White House. Peaceful protesters boo him loudly. Cries of “put it back!” pic.twitter.com/CgqK6UJuZV — Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) June 2, 2020

7:33 PM: Minnesota:

#BREAKING: Minneapolis Public Schools votes unanimously to terminate its contract with the Minneapolis Police Department, in response to the death of #GeorgeFloyd. — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) June 2, 2020

7:30 PM: D.C.

Voters, be in line by 8 pm. You’re exempt from the curfew. https://t.co/PgDnV0aNWa — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 2, 2020

Protestors head this hour towards White House pic.twitter.com/k1sfl2OfE4 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 2, 2020

I talked to a voter who had just left, he also said nobody informed him about the curfew rules. He said he was "mildly" concerned but was headed home right now anyway. Had an "I Voted" sticker. This neighborhood is also VERY calm. No law enforcement that I can see, either — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) June 2, 2020

We’ve hit DC’s 7 pm curfew and there’s still a massive crowd of protesters in front of the White House. Many taking a knee. Chants of “our streets” and “F your curfew.” Looks like crowd is growing too. pic.twitter.com/qCJw0T5h3P — Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) June 2, 2020

7:20 PM:

Tens of thousands of protestors taking a knee in front of Trump International Hotel in NYC. pic.twitter.com/PnTmQieY4J — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 2, 2020

New York’s current dystopia includes an electronic billboard above Columbus Circle flashing fake Cuomo tweets like “DO NOT BE A CRIMINAL!” and “LOOTING INSULTS GEORGE FLOYD’S MEMORY” pic.twitter.com/Il1tdBb1w3 — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) June 2, 2020

New York Attorney General Letitia James says the state is prepared to go to court to prevent Trump from deploying U.S. military forces to states. "The President of the United States is not a dictator, and President Trump does not and will not dominate New York state." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 2, 2020

7:10 PM: D.C., ten minutes past curfew (unless one is voting).

The scene near the White House just after DC curfew takes effect. https://t.co/IZC6UzqF2i — Missy Ryan (@missy_ryan) June 2, 2020

7:05 PM: Denver:

The Denver Police Officer who posted a picture on Instagram in riot gear with the caption “Let’s start a riot” has been fired, according to a release from DPD. #9News https://t.co/vzQVqk2BQ1 — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) June 2, 2020

6:50 PM: Boston:

Sky 5 is over a Franklin Park, where protesters are holding a protest in the memory of George Floyd. https://t.co/BeknbO0L3A https://t.co/Cl4RW0reFY — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 2, 2020

6:45 PM: NYC:

I asked @NYCMayor to come to the #Bronx to see the results of last night’s #looting. Today we toured my district together talking to small business owners and residents pic.twitter.com/cqZMg4leob — Fernando Cabrera (@FCabreraNY) June 2, 2020

6:35 PM:

6:19 p.m. Protesters bang on new White House fence pic.twitter.com/wsHkP3UK87 — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) June 2, 2020

Protestors are shaking the fence at the Lafayette Square protest by the White House. Some demonstrators hit by tear gas. — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) June 2, 2020

‘I Stand by My Reporting’: MSNBC's Garrett Haake, Chuck Todd Push Back on Claim Tear Gas Wasn't Used Against DC Protestors https://t.co/Bhy7U2v4RI — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 2, 2020

6:30 PM: Warren follows Kamala:

Just interviewed @ewarren who came down to see the protest outside the White House- she’s getting cheers. She told me she came here because she had an obligation to bear witness to this moment pic.twitter.com/nkWenYJy8b — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) June 2, 2020

#BREAKING Senator Warren just joined protesters outside the White House pic.twitter.com/0IiuOyDBZD — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) June 2, 2020

6:25 PM: Minnesota:

NEW: The Minnesota National Guard plans to test all of its deployed members for the coronavirus after one tested positive and nine others have reported symptoms, a spokesman told CNBC on Tuesday.https://t.co/IA79MVpjV7 — Will Feuer (@WillFOIA) June 2, 2020

6:20 PM: D.C.

Protesters chanting: “is this why you’re a cop, to protect a photo op?!” “Tools of Trump” pic.twitter.com/E0AH5B1jvD — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) June 2, 2020

This has to be the thickest I’ve seen the crowd since the #protests have started. #DCprotests @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/3VItbQsw1S — Jesse Varner (@DCNewsPhotog) June 2, 2020

US Capitol police arresting at least one individual after vandalizing a statue at the circle on the west side of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/ot5kfeNBvZ — Van Applegate (@vbagate) June 2, 2020

Peaceful protestors moving down 16th Street near R NW at around 5:30 this evening. #usa #dmv 📽: Jonathan Windwar pic.twitter.com/KIHp2x3hgU — Steve Rudin ABC7 (@SteveRudinABC7) June 2, 2020

5:45 pm: one hour and 15 minutes until @MayorBowser’s 7 pm curfew kicks in.

A very large crowd is gathered on H Street NW near the White House.

All peaceful right now. pic.twitter.com/8jJtA3V2AS — Heather Graf (@ABC7HeatherGraf) June 2, 2020

Some people are taunting Capitol Police and arguing with others trying to discourage that. pic.twitter.com/JeqanNfhNY — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) June 2, 2020

6:15 PM: Minnesota:

A couple hundred people or so have gathered outside the Minneapolis Public Schools headquarters urging the district to terminate its contract with Minneapolis police. The school board will vote on this action tonight. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/5zcMv3pl6G — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) June 2, 2020

6:10 PM: Michigan Dems:

"Donald Trump is a racist, and if being a racist is not a dealbreaker for you, you are the reason Black people are being murdered for being Black." — @MichiganDems Chair @LavoraBarnes https://t.co/FANLyjeusV — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 2, 2020

6:05 PM: Richmond, VA:

Northam on Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond's Monument Ave, which is owned by the state. He points to a new law allowing Richmond to take down city-owned statues. "I will follow that discussion, and follow the lead of the city council and … the people that live in Richmond." — Mel Leonor (@MelLeonor_) June 2, 2020

A demonstration is underway at the Lee Monument. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/V0HJjlz9B1 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) June 2, 2020

BREAKING: Virginia National Guard deployed on 9th Street in Richmond right now. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/gvjflYRrnC — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) June 2, 2020

6:00 PM: D.C. curfew in an hour. Polls close at 8 PM, though, and voters are exempt…

5:55 PM:

Mullen: "Whatever Trump's goal in conducting his visit, he laid bare his disdain for the rights of peaceful protest in this country, gave succor to the leaders of other countries who take comfort in our domestic strife, and risked further politicizing … our armed forces." https://t.co/hOQ3DwJJbj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 2, 2020

5:50 PM:

Line up for a gun shop in Long Island right now. +50 people and over a 2 hour wait. pic.twitter.com/SOVAfoc3Gk — Clarion Project (@clarionproject) June 2, 2020

George Floyd’s childhood friend and adopted brother Cal Wayne leading the march through downtown Houston. More 25,000 protesters behind him. pic.twitter.com/9ckqhvgIzy — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020

"I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good," says Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter. https://t.co/1OPKxPkqSw pic.twitter.com/vGkL4hg08J — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2020

Former President George W. Bush statement on George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/VtEDTIXqyE — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 2, 2020

Sleepy Joe has been in politics for 40 years, and did nothing. Now he pretends to have the answers. He doesn’t even know the questions. Weakness will never beat anarchists, looters or thugs, and Joe has been politically weak all of his life. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Macy’s at 34th. Street, long the largest single department store anywhere in the world, & a point of pride in NYC, was devastated yesterday when hoodlums and thieves vandalized it, breaking almost all of its large panels of storefront glass. What a shame. Bring in National Guard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Wont’ stop:

Want to really stand for racial justice? Change your name. https://t.co/XTlIJrfNx4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2020

Earlier curfews tonight:

under NYC's curfew: – Restaurant delivery is allowed. – You can take your dog out to pee, but only if you stay close to home. – Car traffic below 96th Street is banned, with some exceptions – CitiBike is shutting down at 8 p.m.https://t.co/gEbkyfbSxa — Michael Gold (@migold) June 2, 2020

We do not need the National Guard to come into New York City. When outside armed forces come into communities, especially these intense situations they have not been trained for, that’s a dangerous scenario. We have 36,000 police officers who will keep this city safe. pic.twitter.com/ZSYCxRQ5jv — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2020

New York City's curfew will remain in place for the rest of the week, Mayor de Blasio says. It will now begin at 8 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. https://t.co/n19gLwEtwf — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 2, 2020

Wait times are exceeding 60 minutes at a number of vote centers, including Columbia Heights Community Center in Ward 1, Ida B. Wells Middle School in Ward 4 and King Greenleaf Rec Center in Ward 6. At McKinley Tech in Ward 5 and Sherwood Rec Center in Ward 6, it's 90 minutes. https://t.co/hfxtsBC8BV — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) June 2, 2020

Trump: The best is yet to come!

BET Invites Donald Trump and Joe Biden to Face Black America in Juneteenth Forum https://t.co/DhZhIrsgOT — TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 2, 2020

My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed Opportunity Zones with @SenatorTimScott, guaranteed funding for HBCU’s, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest Black unemployment, poverty, and crime rates in history… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

…AND THE BEST IS YET TO COME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

New York City put on an 11:00 P.M. CURFEW last night. No wonder they ripped the place apart. Should be 7:00 P.M. CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. #SAVENYC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

President Trump’s relentless need to make himself, a weak man, feel strong led him to order federal officers to gas peacefully assembled Americans so he could sneak his way to a church photo op. So he could wave a Bible—not read a Bible, not even his Bible—as a prop. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2020

During a @teamroc civil right attorneys virtual press conference, @AttorneyCrump announced that @JoeBiden is expected to pay his respects to #GeorgeFloyd at his funeral next week. "We understand Vice President Biden will be in attendance," he said. https://t.co/ohv8iUKcRz — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) June 2, 2020

Katy Tur Mocks Trump's Church Visit: Like 'He Was on a Red Carpet' Holding a 'Designer Purse' https://t.co/2EHQX27QeH — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 2, 2020

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde said the president used the Bible, and her church, as a prop. "“He did not pray. He did not offer a word of balm or condolence to those who are grieving," she told NPR's Morning Edition. https://t.co/KzoStS5PXV — WITF news (@witfnews) June 2, 2020

“I just felt like my presence here might remind some people what Christian faith is supposed to tell us about … being on the side of the oppressed.” Quincy Howard, Dominican nun in DC pic.twitter.com/u7l5E2EXSV — Mikaela Lefrak (@mikafrak) June 2, 2020

Matt Nagy cancels all player meetings in honor of Blackout Tuesday https://t.co/unFk4TwKgY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 2, 2020

“So early in my life, I had learned that if you want something, You had better make some noice” -Malcom “Detroit Red” X@coachjim4um Thank you for supporting as always. Thank you for listening to our black players, standing behind them, and supporting them during this time. pic.twitter.com/zX39RhZxYN — Chris Bryant (@cbryant58) June 2, 2020

In challenging times of racial inequality and injustice I am even more thankful for the Harbaugh Family! TY ✊🏽✊🏻✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/RV4bBOEmPl — Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) June 2, 2020

NATIONAL POLL: 74% say country is on wrong track, an all-time low in seven years of national Monmouth polling. Up from 60% in last month. WRONG TRACK by PARTY:

46% REP (28% in May)

78% IND (63% in May)

92% DEM (83% in May)https://t.co/gwIUl6mCE3 — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) June 2, 2020

.@GovernorVA Ralph Northam on the request of National Guard to go to DC from VA: “It was not requested by the mayor of Washington DC…I am not going to send our men and women in uniform of a very proud National Guard to Washington for a photo-op” — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) June 2, 2020

House Judiciary Committee threatens to cut Attorney General Barr's personal office budget by $50 million and more in response not showing up to testify before committee pic.twitter.com/if9RyQOlHJ — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) June 2, 2020

The state of Minnesota has filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department in George Floyd’s death. https://t.co/x1593j1nR8 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2020

Bay Area police officer shoots break-in suspect near Walgreens in Vallejo https://t.co/AwK3SwO4uy — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 2, 2020

Coronavirus testing sites close in L.A. County for second day amid George Floyd protests https://t.co/NAHjNRhnKK — L.A. Times Health (@latimeshealth) June 2, 2020

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was "shocked" and "outraged" that peaceful protesters outside the White House on Monday were teargassed and shot at with rubber bullets by law enforcement. https://t.co/9hrwnV9veM — CNN International (@cnni) June 2, 2020

.@GarrettHaake discusses mounted police using flash bangs to clear protesters near White House: "The idea that anyone would try to deny the objective reality that … upwards of 1,000 people experienced out here yesterday is kind of ridiculous to me."https://t.co/bGd0ANCbi9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 2, 2020

Murkowski: Treatment of White House protestors "not the America I know" https://t.co/iXdKKA26gb pic.twitter.com/o2yGUGTu30 — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2020

Thousands chant “hands up, don’t shoot” in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park as #GeorgeFloyd protest continues north. pic.twitter.com/NUX8keanvF — Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland) June 2, 2020

Rep. Barbara Lee proposes racial healing and truth commission amid pandemic, protests https://t.co/YtVsE2PvSO — Joe Garofoli (@joegarofoli) June 2, 2020