Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is pointing out the media talking heads that criticized governors for re-opening after the coronavirus shutdown are eerily silent as “thousands of anarchists” are tearing up cities around the nation.

Tom Cotton tweeted:

Two weeks ago, the media accused governors of "human sacrifice" for safely reopening barbershops. Has a single one of these empty suits shamed the thousands of anarchists in close quarters who are destroying our cities? — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 3, 2020

Portions of Democrat-controlled cities across America have been set ablaze as protests turned riotous across the country. Police cars in Los Angeles and New York have been set on fire too, and on Saturday, police cars in Chicago were attacked and damaged in broad daylight.

Business owners have been beaten and store windows were broken and merchandise looted. D.C.’s World War II Monument was vandalized, as well as the Lincoln Memorial.

Yet on the very day that Cotton made his observation — that media “empty suits” are mum concerning the destruction — CNN’s Chris Cuomo said, “Too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets. … And please, show me where it says protests are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

