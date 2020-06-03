Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) railed against the “politically-motivated” insider trading witch hunt against her during a press conference on Wednesday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently dropped investigations into allegations that three senators, Loeffler, James Inhofe (R-OK), and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), engaged in insider trading before the stock market turmoil.

Loeffler said during a press conference that she took it as a total affirmation of her conduct while in the Senate.

She said it was, “Obviously a clear exoneration. It affirms what I said all along, which is I did nothing wrong; I was very transparent from day one while taking any questions.”

“It was a baseless politically-motivated witch hunt, and I do want to take you back to the origins of it,” Loeffler said.

Loeffler blamed leftist media, especially the Daily Beast, for perpetuating narratives that she might have violated statutes against insider trading.

She continued, noting that the media created the narrative against her because, like President Donald Trump, she is a political outsider.

Loeffler said:

The narrative was created because I am a political outsider and a successful conservative businesswoman. And I was not part the Swamp, the status quo in Washington. And it’s just like the president, he was attacked from day one, he understands the private sector, that’s where I come from in my world. I signed the back of a paycheck too and being a job creator and having balanced a budget, doing a budget forecast, I’m very connected to the real world. That’s why I went to Washington.

Loeffler told Breitbart News during the conference call that she hopes to continue serving as a problem solver in Washington, including bringing back the supply chain from China and creating jobs.

“I’m going to continue doing what I’ve been doing, which is being that problem solver. So, some of the early advice when I got into the Senate was to watch and learn for a few months or a year,” she said, adding:

I didn’t take that advice, and I’m going to roll up my sleeves, Georgians are going to get to know me as a problem solver, someone who is up here in Washington fighting for them. That’s why I contributed to the CARES Act, that’s why I got involved quickly in the coronavirus task force, and I created the USA RISE plan.

Loeffler said that her USA RISE Plan would restore America’s economic growth and help reinvest in the country’s workers.

She said that the “Made in the USA”:

…would help get “the supply chain back from China. Grown in the USA, supporting agriculture, for example, we have disruptions in our food supply; we don’t need to be dependent on supply chains that could happen in China. Hiring in the USA. We need to get back to creating jobs and opportunities for all Americans. The fourth one is families in the USA, taking on the challenges, the pandemic, and the fallout from that.

Loeffler added that she will continue to “support the president to make sure we win in November.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.