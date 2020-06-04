Bill Barr: Law Enforcement Not Affected by Systemic Racism

Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday disputed a question from a New York Times reporter who asked him whether or not America’s law enforcement system was effectively racist.

Katie Benner of the New York Times asked whether Barr is thinking about “whether we’re looking at a systemic issue” regarding concerns of race in the American law enforcement system.

Barr said his views had not changed since he spoke at a police conference in New Orleans in 2019.

“As with all human institutions there are sometimes bad apples; and we will deal with that,” he said in August 2019. “But these are very much the exceptions, not the rule.”

Barr said Thursday he continued to believe that.

“Those that engage in that kind of activity I think are a distinct minority. I think the overwhelming number of police officers try contentiously to use appropriate and reasonable force,” he said.