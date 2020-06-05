Donald Trump to Democrats: Work with Us to Help the Country or Get out of the Way

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would like to work on more bi-partisan legislation with Congressional Democrats, even though they had a terrible relationship.

“I hope we can get along with the Democrats. It has been a disaster in terms of relationship, but I hope we can get along because it is a great thing for our country.”

But the president warned he would continue to move forward on rebuilding the country, even if they blocked him at every turn.

“If we could work along with them, it would be great,” he said. “If we don’t, we’re going to do great as a country anyway … but if we could work along with the Democrats, and I am open to it.”

The president commented to reporters during a press conference in the Rose Garden that also covered the major job gains of the past month:

The White House

Trump alluded to the Democrat’s failed impeachment effort against him, noting “they did things that they should have never done” but said he would be happy to work with them anyway.

The president thanked Democrats for joining Republicans to pass a legislative update to the Paycheck Protection Program.

“We did this with discord, we did this with a Senate and a House that were not dealing with us and we were not dealing with them either,” Trump said. “The level of — let’s just say the warlike posture — is ridiculous, because we have a great country.”

Trump acknowledged, however, it was difficult, as Democrats wanted higher taxes, open borders, and the Green New Deal.

“It would make a difference if we could get along,” he said.