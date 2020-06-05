Watch: Hundreds Take a Knee for George Floyd in Brooklyn

Protesters in New York City took a knee to recognize George Floyd on Friday as thousands took to the streets across the city.

Breitbart News was on the scene in Brooklyn where protesters took a knee. Some protesters gathered in a large circle in the street as others chanted around them.

Other protesters in attendance began directing traffic to clear the area. However, before the protesters took a knee, they held up traffic and said, “We’re gonna stay in the street. It’s a peaceful protest, but that doesn’t mean we don’t disturb the peace. Let’s disrupt this peace. I don’t want to see someone on the f*cking sidewalk.”

Another protester said, “I don’t want to see you on the sidewalk unless you’re a cop, okay? You’ve got no reason to be on the sidewalk.”

A driver passing by the protest expressed outrage over the results of standstill traffic, saying, “I think it’s bullshit. It’s absolutely bullshit. You’re not helping anything.”

Other vehicles in the video honked their horns in an attempt to disperse the protesters and proceed with their routes.

