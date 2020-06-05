Watch: ‘Disrupt the Peace’ Protesters Take Over NYC Street

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued on Friday as thousands of protesters took to the streets of New York City in an attempt to disrupt traffic and “disturb the peace.”

Breitbart News was on the scene in Brooklyn as protesters, who were for the most part peaceful, filled the streets.

“We’re gonna stay in the street,” one man stated as he held a megaphone and talked to the crowd. “It’s a peaceful protest, but that doesn’t mean we don’t disturb the peace. Let’s disrupt this peace. I don’t want to see someone on the f*cking sidewalk.”

Another protester in the crowd spoke into a megaphone and said, “I don’t want to see you on the sidewalk unless you’re a cop, okay? You’ve got no reason to be on the sidewalk.”

The protest then shifted, and the group began marching in the street chanting, “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now. If we don’t get it, shut it down.”

