Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue on Wednesday.
—
6:59 PM:
NEW: @USATODAY @ipsosus poll finds that the Lafayette Park protests last week were a defining moment for the president and the protests. https://t.co/IEfK2LWykz pic.twitter.com/qf667m7Ecv
— Susan Page (@SusanPage) June 10, 2020
The police crackdown to clear protesters from Lafayette Square last week looms as a defining moment in the national debate over race and law enforcement that followed the death of George Floyd.
An exclusive USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds Americans overwhelmingly endorse the right of peaceful protest outside the White House – a view held by nearly 9 of 10 people across racial and partisan lines. Nearly 9 of 10 heard about the clashes that cleared demonstrators before President Donald Trump walked across the square to stand in front of historic St. John’s Church, holding aloft a Bible.
In their wake, Americans by a huge margin, by 22 percentage points, express more trust in the Black Lives Matter movement to promote justice and racial equality than they do in the president of the United States. Former President Barack Obama is more than twice as likely as Trump to be seen as a president who could best handle this moment of civil unrest.
Two-thirds of Americans, 63%, oppose the show of force that swept the protesters from the park just north of the White House, the scene of many demonstrations in the past. Almost half, 44%, say they “strongly” oppose it.
“That was a bad call,” says Aaron Jones, 40, a Republican from Katy, Texas.
There’s a new #BlackLivesMatter sign in front of St. John’s Church near the White House @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/A7vGIdFosC
— Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) June 10, 2020
March begins to take over streets open to vehicular traffic: pic.twitter.com/b6GmehO27y
— Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) June 10, 2020
Word is the fence at Lafayette Square will be removed soon, so people spent the night moving hundreds of posters to under the scaffolding across the street.
The result is a tunnel of protest signs, poetry and artwork documenting police brutality and racism in America. pic.twitter.com/g8GVS49qeG
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 10, 2020
History is being documented right now in the nation’s capital. Curators from @smithsonian @NMAAHC are strolling along the wall of protest art by the White House and discussing which signs to photograph and preserve. pic.twitter.com/3quVyC2yHJ
— Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 10, 2020
Must-read: Tens of thousands of rifle and pistol rounds were stored in the D.C. Armory to be used on American citizens in case of emergency. https://t.co/HhpLSuP4XP
— Mara Gay (@MaraGay) June 10, 2020
New York:
Thousands of protesters kneel before they enter Bryant Park. Organizers remind the crowd this is a nonviolent demonstration. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/M3Uq9prZA3
— Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 10, 2020
Guy walking his dog on 5th Avenue yelled “Get the fuck off my property!” as protesters took a knee in the street. He then pushed one in his face. One of the protesters recognized him from a similar incident this week pic.twitter.com/AAA763LChs
— Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 10, 2020
—
Los Angeles County has advised its residents who've recently attended mass protests to quarantine for two weeks and monitor symptoms https://t.co/C763F49Ks2
— CNN (@CNN) June 10, 2020
Bill Miller Sr., publisher and editor of The Missourian, chose a blatantly racist cartoon to support his editorial against defunding the police. His daughters, Managing Editor Susan Miller and Jeanne Miller Wood, resigned in protest. @kmoxnews: https://t.co/oITo6ZOXyH pic.twitter.com/87ZVJiECjB
— Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) June 10, 2020
Becca Kufrin is defending her Bachelorette fiancé’s ‘tone deaf’ support for cops https://t.co/HmVI8MPGXH
— Vulture (@vulture) June 10, 2020
Remember when the #MeToo movement started and we found out a lot of our favorite men had been trash for years?
We’re about to see the same thing with a lot of our favorite white people.
— michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) June 10, 2020
The statues which fill the halls of Congress should reflect our highest ideals as Americans. Today, I am once again calling for the removal from the U.S. Capitol of the 11 statues representing Confederate soldiers and officials. These statues pay homage to hate, not heritage.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 10, 2020
How racist is Donald Trump:
He’s so racist that he plans on having one of his first campaign rallies on June 19th in Tulsa, OK.
If you don’t know — Do some research on #Juneteenth and the racial violence that took place in Oklahoma known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, 1921.
— Kamau M. Marshall (@KamauMandela) June 10, 2020
Trump's first rally in months will be held on…Juneteenth.
In Tulsa. Home of the single worst incident of racial violence in our country's history. https://t.co/McPEHbtDCC
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 10, 2020
…history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020
The @NASCAR season began with Donald Trump as Grand Marshall of the Daytona 500. Tonight in Martinsville VA the 43 car will have a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme and Confederate Flags will be banned. https://t.co/qS03IoootL
— Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) June 10, 2020
