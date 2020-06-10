Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue on Wednesday.

NEW: @USATODAY @ipsosus poll finds that the Lafayette Park protests last week were a defining moment for the president and the protests. https://t.co/IEfK2LWykz pic.twitter.com/qf667m7Ecv

The police crackdown to clear protesters from Lafayette Square last week looms as a defining moment in the national debate over race and law enforcement that followed the death of George Floyd.

An exclusive USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds Americans overwhelmingly endorse the right of peaceful protest outside the White House – a view held by nearly 9 of 10 people across racial and partisan lines. Nearly 9 of 10 heard about the clashes that cleared demonstrators before President Donald Trump walked across the square to stand in front of historic St. John’s Church, holding aloft a Bible.

In their wake, Americans by a huge margin, by 22 percentage points, express more trust in the Black Lives Matter movement to promote justice and racial equality than they do in the president of the United States. Former President Barack Obama is more than twice as likely as Trump to be seen as a president who could best handle this moment of civil unrest.

Two-thirds of Americans, 63%, oppose the show of force that swept the protesters from the park just north of the White House, the scene of many demonstrations in the past. Almost half, 44%, say they “strongly” oppose it.

“That was a bad call,” says Aaron Jones, 40, a Republican from Katy, Texas.