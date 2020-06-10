Republican political consultant Raynard Jackson called out prominent black cable media hosts for poisoning black communities with their rhetoric.

“I wish they would quit lying about what you’ve done specifically for the black community,” he said during a meeting with Trump and black conservatives at the White House.

“So you’ve got radical liberal journalists like Joy Reid from MSNBC, Don Lemon from CNN, Roland Martin, who are putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer who are killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face,” he said.

Jackson said that liberal journalists were “afraid” to debate real black Republicans on their shows on issues such as the economy.