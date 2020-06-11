Seattle Mayor Tells Trump ‘Go Back to Your Bunker’ After Tweet on ‘Autonomous Zone’

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) on Wednesday evening told President Donald Trump to “go back to your bunker” after the president threatened to use the federal government to free part of the city occupied by far-left protesters called the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.”

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

In response, Durkan wrote: “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker” and included a Black Lives Matter hashtag.

Durkan’s tweet refers to reports that President Trump was moved to White House bunker as violent protests raged outside. The president said he only went down to the bunker to inspect it, not to protect himself from the violent unrest.

Earlier Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) was asked about the far-left protesters occupying a part of Seattle, to which he replied with a chuckle: “That’s news to me.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Radicals associated with the Antifa organization took over several city blocks and began erecting barricades. Police had abandoned the area, and reporters were chased away. […] The radicals are protesting in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, but took their demands even further, and are attempting to establish an anarchist region within the city, claiming to have “liberated” Capitol Hill. […] There were reports that a man named Raz Simone had taken effective control of the occupied area, with an armed gang.

The occupiers have issued a list of demands, including the abolition of police, free health care, and amnesty for illegal immigrants.