Donald Trump Moves Oklahoma Rally from Juneteenth to June 20th

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he would postpone his rally scheduled for June 19, which turned out to be Juneteenth, a date important to the black community for the abolition of slavery,

“We had previously scheduled our MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday.”

The president acknowledged that his black supporters spoke to him about conflicts with the date after corporate media and Democrats spoke out about the date of the rally.

“Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents,” Trump wrote.

The president said that he would move the rally to June 20th in respect of the date.

“I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests,” he wrote.

Earlier Friday, President Trump defended the idea of holding a rally on Juneteenth in an interview with Fox News host Harris Faulkner.

“That the fact that I’m having a rally on that day, you can really think about that very positively as a celebration,” he said. “There’s a rally to me is a celebration. It’s going to be really a celebration, and it’s an interesting date. It wasn’t done for that reason, but it’s an interesting day.”

But after the president changed his mind on Friday night, he appeared excited about the ultimate rally on June 20th, citing his supporters’ energy.

“We have already had ticket requests in excess of 200,000 people. I look forward to seeing everyone in Oklahoma!” he said.